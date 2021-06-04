Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. 158,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,728. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

