Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Plains GP worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 50,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

