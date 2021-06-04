Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $793,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.81.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.07 on Friday, reaching $473.87. 53,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

