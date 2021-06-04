Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at $4,496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock worth $357,607,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $216.26. 255,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,695,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.89. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

