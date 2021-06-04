Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $32.82. 61,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

