D Scott N. Warman Sells 4,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.27. 515,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

