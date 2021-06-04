DAD (DAD) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $54.46 million and $281,829.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.01024656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.81 or 0.10240222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053534 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,283,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

