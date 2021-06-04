Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

DNKEY stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.