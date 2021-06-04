DATA Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $1.26 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.07 or 0.01011060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.64 or 0.09899730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052384 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

