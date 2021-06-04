Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

VRNS stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,347. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

