Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,742 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,953. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

