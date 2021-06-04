Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. 169,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

