Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE VMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.77. 8,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48.
About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II
