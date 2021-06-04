Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Down 3.2%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 47,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 203,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Purpura bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,276.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $125,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

