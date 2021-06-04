Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.63

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

WILYY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

