Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd reduced its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DB opened at $15.09 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

