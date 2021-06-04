Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,333,800 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 29th total of 1,062,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.9 days.

DGEAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $48.92 on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

