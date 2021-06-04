Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

