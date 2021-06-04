Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.75). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75), with a volume of 216,444 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 674.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.58 million and a P/E ratio of -12.90.

In related news, insider Andrew Judd purchased 844 shares of Dignity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

