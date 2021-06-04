Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.44

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.44 and last traded at $121.78, with a volume of 5890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

