Do Holdings (Wa), Llc Sells 193,013 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,315,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 1,245,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,062. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1,101.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

