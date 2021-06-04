DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $38.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,235,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.26 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.