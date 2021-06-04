DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $282.00 to $288.00. The stock had previously closed at $194.75, but opened at $206.20. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. DocuSign shares last traded at $220.16, with a volume of 170,700 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

