Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $231.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $226.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.42.

DG stock opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

