Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

