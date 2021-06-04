Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 659 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after buying an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after buying an additional 167,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.