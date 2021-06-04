Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

