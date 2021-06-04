Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

NYSE:D opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.