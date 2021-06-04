DREP Hits Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025261 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.01024656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.81 or 0.10240222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00095046 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.