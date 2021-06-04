Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.