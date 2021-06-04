EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,212 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

