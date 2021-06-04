EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 312,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RPC by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 888,499 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its position in RPC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RPC by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 175,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,208,309 shares of company stock worth $18,344,640. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

