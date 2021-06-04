EasyFi (EASY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. EasyFi has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00013810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

