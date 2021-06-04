Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
High Tide Company Profile
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.