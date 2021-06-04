Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $60.47 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $60.47 million and $926,390.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01021991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.71 or 0.10184654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

