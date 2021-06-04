Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.70.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.