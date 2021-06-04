ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.53 ($15.92).

Several research firms recently commented on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of ZIL2 traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €16.46 ($19.36). The stock had a trading volume of 143,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

