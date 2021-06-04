Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. 633,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

