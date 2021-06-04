Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Down 1.1%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.44 and last traded at $82.77. 610,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 485,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.67.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

