Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Energizer stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,907. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 169.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.