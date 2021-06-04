EnLink Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 880 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,014% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after buying an additional 2,043,815 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.52. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

