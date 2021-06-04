EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.25

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.25 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 1050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -119.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $2,320,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

