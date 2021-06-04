Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.79.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 234,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 161,712 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.