Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,193 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $5.48 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

