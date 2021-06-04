EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 1,023 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $1,837,074.81.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.30. The company had a trading volume of 239,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,527. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.70 and a 12-month high of $490.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

