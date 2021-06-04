EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.