Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.13.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $219,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.