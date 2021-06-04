Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for At Home Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE:HOME opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,880. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $12,341,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $5,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

