Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.26 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

