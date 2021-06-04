Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $153.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

